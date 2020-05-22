Wonder Woman 1984 : The first concept arts of the film !

A few hours before the launch of the new trailer of Tenetthere was a moment of uncertainty when Warner Bros. Pictures has replaced the date “July 17, 2020′ by ‘Soon to the cinema’. Tenet was he going to take the place of Wonder Woman 1984, forcing Diana Prince to move from August 14 to December 18, 2020 ? Fortunately, it is nothing… for the moment. We can therefore focus on things that are more uplifting, like the concept art published in the last issue of the magazine SFX. And for the road, we would add that the so-called ‘new’ poster of the film that is circulating these days is not a novelty. This is just the cover of the magazine Empire edited by a fan, without the scriptures !

After the First world war, in the direction of the 80’s ! This time, Wonder Woman must face two new enemies, especially formidable : Max Lord, and Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984 is achieved by Patty Jenkins and out in France on the 12 August 2020, with Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Kristen Wiig (Barbara Minerva/Cheetah), Pedro Pascal (Maxwell Lord), Connie Nielsen (Hippolyte), Robin Wright (Antiope), Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde and Kristoffer Polaha.