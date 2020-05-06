“Wonder Woman 1984” : the new outfit of Gal Gadot reveals on a poster

The continued adventures of Diana Prince, aka Wonder Woman is accurate. After a first part of which took place during the First world War, this new film will take place in the 1980s. Evidenced by the poster pop and colorful unveiled by Patty Jenkins on Twitter.

The CINEMA – She knows how to take care of the fans. Absent from the Comic Con of San Diego, which will take place from 18 July to 21 July, the director Patty Jenkins has unveiled a first poster of “Wonder Woman 1984” and the new outfit of the super-heroine of DC Comics.

By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full– but the truth is… we can just… barely… wait… pic.twitter.com/QllFzhYRA6

“At the time it is, you are probably all aware that Warner Bros will not be at Hall H this year. We are all saddened not to see you there! We expect to be able to start promoting the official ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ in the month of December – But the truth… is that… we are struggling… to wait..”, posted the filmmaker on Wednesday in the caption of the photo.

Another detail that never goes unnoticed, the super-heroine will carry a new armour making reference to that of the golden Eagle, which figure in the comic-book “Our Worlds at War”. A suit of armor which normally adds wings, a helmet and an american flag, even if it is likely that Warner patient before disclosing the complete outfit of the heroine according to Allociné.

“Wonder Woman 1984” shown in the example

First saga of super-heroine performed by a woman, “Wonder Woman 1984” will be the first film shot with the new anti-sexual harassment of the PGA, the union of hollywood producers.

A symbolic act, since a few months ago, his interpreter, Gal Gadot, very engaged in the cause, a feminist, had fought to exclude the producer Brett Ratner after several accusations of sexual assault in the wake of the movement #MeToo in 2018. Gal Gadot was, in particular, threatened to leave the franchise.

Originally scheduled for November 1, 2019, the film will be released on June 5, 2020 due to a calendar DC very busy.

