Wonder Woman 1984 : the return of the incomprehensible one character explained by Gal Gadot – News Movie

Wonder Woman 1984 must land in cinemas this summer, and DC teases the retina with unpublished pictures.

The advertising campaign and marketing of the next cd has already delivered a preview of the film, with a poster psychedelic and Gal Gadot all gold wearing. The film Patty Jenkins is expected as the Messiah of the summer, in a context where most of the blockbusters have made up their leg to their neck (Sony has removed all his checkers) and where others seem to be in great danger. For security reasons, Warner has delayed by two months the release of Wonder Badass, initially set on June 3 in France and extended to August 14, at homeon 12 August with us. The sequel to the film of 2017 remains in the race for the summer, where the relative lack of competition may help him to blow up the scores, unless the containment will continue or that the public stays away from the cinemas and that it loses it’s teeth.

Double up for Wonder Woman 1984, powered in the middle of the cold War after his expedition in the heart of the First world War. The success of the first album was phenomenalwith its 821 million harvested in the world for a budget of 5.5 times lower. Heavy expectations weigh on this second component, which has kept its director, and which will provide a Diana Prince Amazon more matureaccording to his actress. In Empire, Gal Gadot said :

Gal Gadot and the master of the double arm of iron

“The first film was a story of initiation, it was Diana who became Wonder Woman. She was very naive and did not understand the complexity of life. It was not in his element. In this movie, this is not the case at all. Diana has evolved. She is much more mature and wise. However, she is very lonely. She lost all members of her team and she is on her guards. And then, something crazy happens.”

The crazy thing in question, it is the return of Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) who ATTENTION SPOILERS OF THE FILM OF 2017 is death at the end of the opus. Now, if our historical knowledge are good, the cold War is subsequent to the First world War, and to a certain Jesus (it remains to verify that said) it was 2000 years ago, no one came back to cuckoo after his death. Problem of temporality, resurrection by the philosopher’s stone or the magical thinking of the heroine, a prey to spleen and LSD as the posters suggest ? To justify his reappearance, the actress explained :

Back sudden Chris

“Chris [Pine] an integral part of the [premier] film and its success. And because of him, me and Patty have really liked to work together, we all wanted to find it. And Patty and [le co-scénariste] Geoff Johns has found the best way to serve the story to bring back Steve.”



These statements we leave at once curious and sceptical. How to justify without we put in to this unlikely return ? Or does not appear in the débotté a reminiscence ? Anyway, Wonder Woman seems to be in great shape on the last two pictures, mode scarab beetle, flying bling-bling in his outfit, and love numb in her white dress. A perfect woman, all in all.

The film should pull out the 12 August in France. In the meantime, you can refer to the critical lash of Wonder Woman, right here.