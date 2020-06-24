Wonder Woman 1984 : the tone of the movie is going to be closer to Marvel than DC ?

The film The Flash, in which we learned yesterday new details (including the return of Michael Keaton in Batman) is not the only film of the DCEU to get you to talk. Clearly, Wonder Woman 1984 it’s going to be a surprise for all the patrons of the universe of DC Comics ! If you like the dark atmosphere of the adventures of Batman, it warns you, you may be disappointed… In fact, the return of Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) on the screen is going to be anything, but the darkness ! The interpreter of the lovers of the super-heroine revealed in an interview with Total Film Magazine, the tone of the film, and clearly, it makes us think of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Thor Ragnarok that The man of Steel.

Wonder Woman 1984

“I’m going to say about him, is thatit is very, very excited. He is excited to be back with Diana. He is very excited by this world. What is different is that he is not tired of the world. He is not tired. It is a turn of 180 degrees in comparison with the tone of the character in the first film“explains the actor vis-à-vis his character. “I thought it was a good idea. It is a stroke of genius on the part of Patty Jenkins. It is only a clear indication of a big change of tone this time“. You see, the next adventures of Wonder Woman it will be bright, fun, fun, rhythmic… Absolutely not in the darkness of the vein of DC Comics ! Without a doubt, the MCU is really a source of inspiration, even on the physical level, as explained by Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne) to The Batman.