Wonder Woman 1984 : Two new images and a few words of Gal Gadot…

There are things that don’t change… After the two covers of the magazine Empire devoted to Wonder Woman 1984here are the images ! On the second, we almost expect that Steve Rogers really gets in shouting : “On your left ! “ More seriously, we listen to Gal Gadot : “The first film was a story of initiation, it was Diana who became Wonder Woman. She was very naive and did not understand the complexity of life. A fish out of water. In this movie, this is not the case at all. Diana has evolved. She is much more mature and very wise. However, she is very lonely. She lost all members of her team and she is being cautious. And then, something crazy happens. “That is to say the return of Steve Trevor. Gadot added : “Chris was an integral part of the [premier] film and its success. And because of him, me and Patty have really liked to work together, we all wanted to find it. And Patty and [le co-scénariste] Geoff Johns has found the best way to serve the story to bring back Steve. “

After the First world war, in the direction of the 80’s ! This time, Wonder Woman must face two new enemies, especially formidable : Max Lord, and Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984 is achieved by Patty Jenkins and out in France on the 12 August 2020, with Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Kristen Wiig (Barbara Minerva/Cheetah), Pedro Pascal (Maxwell Lord), Connie Nielsen (Hippolyte), Robin Wright (Antiope), Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde and Kristoffer Polaha.