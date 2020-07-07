Wonder Woman 1984 : Welcome to the olympics of the Amazons !

Failure to follow the Tokyo olympic Games this summer, we will be able to discover those of Themyscira to the back ! We hear Patty Jenkins : “What I like about the olympics of the Amazons, that all that we have been able to celebrate in the first film. Here are the people that are incredibly powerful and competent, but are different in their way of doing things. If you train for hundreds of years because of an impending invasion, you’re going to be constantly working on a set of skills. So, for me, every year, they would have these Games to see who is the better horse, that nothing more quickly, and to see the new tricks discovered by others. “ Once more, the filmmaker confirms that this exploration of the mythology themyscirienne through flashbacks could continue through a spin-off focused on the Amazon. And a series of cartoons would be even considered !

After the First world war, in the direction of the 80’s!! This time, Wonder Woman must face two new enemies, especially formidable : Max Lord, and the Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984 is achieved by the Patty Jenkins and in France September 30, 2020, with Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman), Chris Pine (Steve Trevor), Kristen Wiig (Barbara Minerva/Cheetah), Pedro Pascal (Maxwell Lord), Connie Nielsen (Hippolyte), Robin Wright (Antiope), Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde and Kristoffer Polaha.