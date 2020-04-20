Wonder Woman 1984 will be connected to Batman v Superman

The movie Wonder Woman 1984 is the big bet Warner Bros / DC Comics for this year and will also have references to Batman v Superman.

Obviously, the two great heroes of Batman v Superman will not appear in Wonder Woman 1984but there will always be several references that will put the film in the same universe film.

The film of 2016 Batman v Superman: dawn of justice gave little information on Diana Prince (Gal Gadot), because the important part is that he enjoyed at the right time to be able to help the man of steel and the dark knight against Doomsday. Fortunately in Wonder Woman 1984We can see how the protagonist works at the Smithsonian Museum to keep track of any item dangerous or mystical, and lives in the complex Watergate. Where you have a view in any direction of Washington and can monitor the government of the United States. “

What will talk about the film?

Wonder Woman 1984 is the result of the success of 2017, at the time when the action took place in the First world War, but now there will be a big jump up to the 80’s. Diana Prince is still a great heroine, but she is in the shade. Dr. Barbara Minerva (Kristen Wiig) finds an old object very powerful exaucant wishes. This will be something that the film’s villain Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) will use to his advantage. This will lead the heroine from DC Comics to want Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) to come back, but will make him lose his powers.

I hope he has more links with the film by Zack Snyder Batman v Superman: dawn of justiceAlthough we will find out at the time of its opening in the summer of 2020. Although they may delay their arrival in the cinemas because of the global pandemic caused by the Coronavirus.

