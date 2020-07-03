Wonder Woman 2 : Steve Trevor is back on the side of Target and he loves it

Wonder Woman 1984 is having problems when trying to access to the big screen. It was supposed to come out in November 2019, but that would have pushed the film June 2020, with the hope of repeating the magic with the first output.

Unfortunately for all involved, the pandemic COVID-19 has really put a damper on the season of the blockbusters of the summer. Warner Bros was initially optimistic about the return of the cinema and does not move to the output of a little more than two months, from June to mid-August. Recently, however, have pushed the film in October, which was delayed by almost a year. Warner Bros has had a lot of luck in the beginning of October, after the classification R Joker managed to attract a billion dollars. All this change also means that the news cycle is a little off and we still receive a lot of promotional material for a film that is not released before four months. Total Film had the chance to talk with Chris Pine and he talked about the difference of Steve Trevor Wonder Woman 1984 in comparison with the first film.

“What shall I say of him is that he is deeply, very excited,” said Pine. “He is excited to be back with Diana. He is very excited by this world. Tonally, what is different is that he is not tired of the world. He is not tired. It is a 180 full of the tone of the character in the first. “

Pine went on to say that he was a jerk of the first film in which Diana was the one that was new in the world and perhaps more than a little naive. Now, Steve is the one who is in a world very different and new. Pine is considered to be a good thing, because it shows that this movie is not only a direct sequel to the first film, but something different.

“I thought that was a good idea,” he smiles. “It is a brilliant advanced [director] Patty [Jenkins’] part. It is only a clear indication of a great change in the tone of this time. ”

Diana Prince (Wonder Woman) meets with Steve Trevor

It will be interesting to see how this film when it was finally released. The first changed the game and it would be difficult to meet the expectations of any movie. It seems that DC and Warner Bros have given the director Patty Jenkins free reign to make the film she wants, so, if nothing else, this is not going to be a boring movie, that works for you or not.

Fast forward in the decade of 1980, while the next adventure on the big screen Wonder Woman the discovery of two new enemies: Max Lord, and The Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984directed by Patty Jenkinsstar Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Connie Nielsen, and Gabriella Wilde. It will be released on October 2, 2020.

