Wonder Woman 2 : why Gal Gadot refuses to shoot the film

Gal Gadot does not want to put her costume of Wonder Woman for a second pane. In full promotion for the film “Justice League,” in which she appears under the traits of the super-heroine, the actress would threaten to leave the adventure if the producer Brett Ratner was still involved in the project, according to the american website” Page Six “. In fact, since a few weeks the producer is the subject of multiple accusations of sexual assault and rape including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge. Comments supported by the recent testimony of Ellen Page ( in a post Facebook) depicted a man, sexist and homophobic on the set of ” X-Men : The last stand “.

“A film that promotes the empowerment of women cannot be funded, in part, by a man accused of improper sexual conduct toward women,” said a source close to the actress to the magazine. This is why Gal Gadot could have asked Warner Bros to withdraw ” Ratpac “, the company’s production of Brett Ratner, the project failing which it would fall to the franchise. “She is strong and faithful to its principles. She knows that the best way to reach out to people like Brett Ratner is the wallet. She also knows that Warner Bros. must rank alongside the magnitude of the case “, continued the source.

If the company had announced at the beginning of November to take its distances with Brett Ratner’s the time that ” his personal problems to be solved “, it would appear that she has not quite kept his word. However, Gal Gadot still has not signed his contract for the second film, which is still in negotiation so that the output of the new “Wonder Woman” has been advanced to the 1er November 2019. Given the global success of the first part, which broke all box office records, including best start-up weekend for a film directed by a woman, one would think that Warner Bros would quickly gain due to the actress. For the moment, no announcement has been made. To be continued…