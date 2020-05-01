Wonder Woman : a third film and a spin-off could see the light of day

In the event of a success at the box office, fans may be entitled to a third installment and a spin-off.

If the output of Wonder Woman 1984 was shifted of a few weeks due to the crisis of the sars coronavirus, this does not prevent its director, Patty Jenkins, to think about the following.

The filmmaker has recently spoken about the future of the franchise at the cinema. In an interview with the magazine Total Film Magazine, she explained, already have a plan in mind for a potential third film.

“I’m not going to really express myself on it before the movie is out in theaters” ensures the director. “But yes, there is an arc of a narrative that I had in mind for the first movie, the second, a spin-off on the amazons and a third film.”

Patty Jenkins would consider, therefore, not one but two new films in the universe of Wonder Woman, including a spin-off that could teach us more about the origins of the amazons.

Actress Gal Gadot in her side had already validated the idea of a third component. Still, as often, the performance of the film at the box office who will validate or not the project. The first Wonder Woman had a huge success at the cinema. Its result could meet the same fate, but the film’s release, scheduled for next August, could be affected by the fear of the public to the idea of going back in halls…