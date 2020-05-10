Wonder Woman and Steve Trevor travel in a new region in 1984 Image

A new Wonder Woman 1984 the picture shows Diana (Gal Gadot) and Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) in a new location. The highly anticipated sequel to DC arrives in cinemas in August after having been postponed from June due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus. While some have expressed doubt that the film will make its new release date (as in the case of the star Connie Nielsen), until now Warner Bros is working as if it would. There were brief rumors that suggested that Wonder Woman 1984 might instead be broadcast in streaming, but Warner Bros.and director Patty Jenkins had insisted that she would get a theatrical performance as expected.

Wonder Woman 1984 takes decades after Wonder Woman for 2017, which introduced Diana to the world of man in the context of the First world War. The Diana of 1984 works at the Natural History Museum in Washington, DC, and has forged a friendship with Barbara Minerva ( Kristen Wiig), that fans know later becomes the villain Cheetah. In spite of this life apparently home, Diana still protects humanity from the shadows and Wonder Woman 1984 the will to take on a new threat in the form of businessman Maxwell Lord (Pedro Pascal). Most intriguing, however, is the return of Steve, because he apparently died in the first film.

Steve has been an important part of the promotional material of Wonder Woman 1984, even going up to the first trailer for the film. This new image, the magazine Total Film (via GamesRadar), place Diana and Steve in an area of the Middle East. The exact way in which they go since DC is not clear, but should be fun to discover. On the photo, it seems that Diana did not have good news. Fortunately, she is not alone. See for yourself in the space below:

Speaking to Total Film, Jenkins has described Wonder Woman 1984 as a film very different from the first episode. By Jenkins, “This is its own standalone story, which, of course, is also a continuation of our characters and of their line linear. It’s just its own film with its own very different feeling.” This will excite himself all the probably the fans who are excited to see how Diana has changed since its passage in the First world War. Although Diana has been seen nowadays in films such as Batman v Superman: dawn of justice and Justice League, these movies haven’t explore his character as thoroughly as his film, solo.

Pine was previously revealed that Steve had also undergone a little change, describing it as “much broader and joyful”. The dynamic of Steve and Diana has been one of the strong points of Wonder Woman, and to see them work on new coast to coast is an exciting prospect. The mystery surrounding the return of Steve is also very intriguing, and many have wondered if Maxwell Lord had something to do with it. For the moment, this remains something that the fans will have to wait and find out. Fortunately, Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in August as planned.

