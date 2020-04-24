Wonder Woman Gal Gadot 1984 postponed due to an outbreak of coronavirus

Warner Bros. has postponed for two months the date of release of Wonder Woman 1984, Gal Gadot due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

The pandemic of sars coronavirus has forced businesses, including movie theaters, to close down, because the inhabitants of the world are advised or required to stay inside in order to slow the spread of the virus. Therefore, several studios have delayed the release of their respective projects of the summer of 2020 the pole of a tent, and now the highly anticipated Wonder Woman 1984, Gal Gadot became the latest to be postponed.

Previously scheduled for theatrical release on June 5, 2020, Warner Bros. has now chosen to postpone the release date to August 14, 2020. The president of Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group, Toby Emmerich, has made the following statement on the decision to postpone the release of the film Gal Gadot:

“When we have lighted the world war in 1984, it was with the intention to be viewed on the big screen and we are delighted to announce that Warner Bros. Pictures will present the film at the cinema on the 14th of August. We hope that the world will be by then in a place that is more safe and more healthy. “

All the details on the plot of Wonder Woman, 1984, are kept secret, but the film would follow the prince Diana of Gal Gadot as she comes into conflict with a formidable new opponent named Cheetah and businessman Maxwell Lord.

Performed by Patty Jenkins from a screenplay that she co-wrote with David Callaham, and a treatment that she developed with Geoff Johns, the movie stars Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Natasha Rothwell, Ravi Patel, Gabriella Wilde, Connie Nielson, and Robin Wright.

Wonder Woman 1984 to be released in theatres on August 14, 2020.

More to come…

Sebastian Peris

Cinephile canadian, drugged policy, connoisseur of comics and a lover of board games.