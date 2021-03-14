Won’t abdicate Queen Elizabeth until Prince Harry divorces

The famous star astrologer re-launches strong predictions What will be the consequences of Meghan Markle’s recent statements? Queen Elizabeth will take letters in the matter, reveals Mhoni Seer. “They won’t rest until they’re separated.”

According to what Mhoni Vidente reveals, Meghan Markle overspoken things and this would lead to a number of consequences that will be reflected within a deadline at the end of 2021 or early 2022, there will be“real divorce,” he says.

The prediction for Harry and Meghan is that by the end of this year, December or early other year, a real divorce is announced.

Moni again reiterated that the monarchy is willing to do everything possible to completely separate that couple after what happened, he said.

The clairvoyant reveals that the couple’s circle was surrounded by various energies, some of them coming from various theories that would point out that there would be certain sorcery “rituals” on the part of the Duchess to dominate the prince.

However, he also points out that the world of royalty is also characterized by his skills in terms of such practices particularly in eliminating all kinds of enchantments based on essences.

Added that, he points out, the“American” has become a strong enemy that is the British Royal Family in addition to an entire country, where a significant number of people feel a strong attachment for Queen Elizabeth and particularly for the heirs to the throne and other members.

In recent days the sounded conversation between the Dukes of Sussex and the presenter was one of the most expected where controversial statements by the “former television actress” were already glimpsed.

And as many imagined, Meghan Markle would cause the definitive breakdown of the already fragile relationship they had with most members of the monarchy.

Faced with this Mhoni Seer and the presenters of the program “Here with You”, again addressed the most controversial issue about the family conflicts of Los Windsor.

The vaticinator revealed the letter from “La Torre”, which would indicate the strong impact this will have on the relationship of the“former senior members”.

Meghan was unscathed, saying a thousand things, that she was offended, that she thought of attacking her life, that she was loved3.

In response, driver Luz Elena commented that Harry once assured that she would have already informed her grandmother, the 94-year-old sovereign, which would be part of her interview and reiterated deep respect for her.

I think not, revealed the fortune teller, Meghan, who is already going to be a mom, as we had already mentioned, comes out the letter of “The Tower”, sometimes it is better to shut up than to say, commented the prophet.

The Cuban who also appealed in favor of the monarchy commented that if Queen Elizabeth, Carlos had not wanted to, Meghan would never have entered the royal circle.

Recently, Prince William and Harry’s grandmother sent a statement after learning the details of their grandson and wife’s interview by re-agreeing on the treatment they noted, they would have received within their roles.

She also stated that certain issues such as that of the so-called “racism” for both her and her son Archie would be discussed in a family-only setting, as well as extending their sincere affection for Harry, his wife, and great-grandson, Archie.