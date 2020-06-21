Woodkid in concert at the Zenith de Toulouse in February 2021

In the framework of his international tour, Woodkid will stop at the Zenith of Toulouse to occur in the February 6, 2021. The artist should release an album this year, some of the songs have already been released.

It is a key to everything that will rise on the stage of the Zenith in Toulouse on February 6, 2021. Woodkid, he is a cameraman and producer before being a singer and composer. The Reims first worked on advertising campaigns with Lipton or Vogue international. It is only later that it comes in a more tangible way in the world of music. He then directed clip for Yelle, Taylor Swift, or Teenage Dream by Katy Perry.

It is in 2011 that he released his first EP under the name of Iron. Two years later, the artist released his first album The Golden Age. A sensation that exceeds the boundaries of electronic music and the French borders. Woodkid, who worked in advertising continued to have an impact on this environment. Some of these pieces have been reproduced for spots aired on tv. This is why some pieces are known to the public. This is particularly the case of the song I Love You which pace a advertising of Dior with Charlize Theron. Or an advertisement for a perfume Diesel.

A new album for 2020

2020, sign the back of Woodkid as well on the stage or in the bins. The artist is expected to release a new album this year. He will defend later on stage. Pieces Goliath and Pale Yelo came out recently should be included on this disc, and will probably be performed on stage.

Woodkid will begin an international tour on October 16 starting from Le Havre. He also played in Zurich, Montreal, Amsterdam, Berlin, Brussels, Paris before stopping at the Zenith of Toulouse in the month of February.

The ticket office is already open. To attend the show, it takes between 39 and 69€. After 7 years of absence, the seats should be sold fairly quickly. To book, visit the website of the Zenith by clicking here.