Woodley said that the strong financial demands of Covington have caused the downfall of his fight for the fifth time

Before the cancellation of the UFC 249, Tyron Woodley offered to fight with Colby Covington. However, the ex-champion ensures that his ex-training partner ATT He refused to fight for the “fifth time”.

Since the fight that Woodley has had it with Leon Edwards for the delayed UFC Fight Night London, Covington, a former champion acting of 170 pounds, which has not participated since his defeat by TKO Kamaru Usman, has been proposed as a replacement. But, apparently, his strong claims of economic fact that his return to the octagon has not materialized. At least for the moment.

“Don’t ask for more money than what is Conor McGregor,” said Woodley in Covington in an interview with Instagram live with Ariel Helwani. “Get out of here. You’re not the most popular dog. I’m five-time world champion. “

Like Covington, Woodley, ranked no. 1, has not competed since he has been dethroned by Usman in the UFC 235.