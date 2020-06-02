Woody Allen, fists in line with “by the way”

14h01

June 2 , 2020

“There is nothing exciting in the life of Woody Allen.” The filmmaker would have been well contented to marry the vision that he had of him, the writer Francine du Plessix Gray, who claims to know a existence routine, with the only highlight a daily walk in the streets of the Upper East Side. But, like the character of The Pink purple of Cairo (1985), it has left the cinema screens to reach the pages of various facts, since his adopted daughter Dylan Farrow alleged that she was sexually abused by him in 1992, when she was 7 years old. Woody Allen has always disputed these charges, and two surveys have proved him right. But its reputation has been tarnished in the United States, where the case has been re-introduced to the era of MeToo.

The art of the autodérison

At 84, the director just now to finance his films. His autobiography also has been adventures before being published overseas. It looks on Wednesday, in France under the title By the way*. Woody Allen is the story at length and with humor, about his childhood in Brooklyn and his life so quiet, so with Soon-Yi, his daughter-in-law married in 1997. It is, of course, question of cinema, and actresses, of which he boasts so much talent that the curves (such as the “sexually radioactive” Scarlett Johansson), of his idols, Bob Hope and Tennessee Williams, of New York, and jazz (his second passion). His main regret? “I was given millions to make movies, absolute control over my art, and I never made a single great film”, he writes with a humility that one is not forced to believe. No more when the misanthrope, american believes that it has “absolutely not” advanced ” at the end of four psychoanalyses on the fears and conflicts which he was already facing 17 years.

“ I am one of the few among my peers to have read the book of Joseph Goebbels “

Within these 540 pages, the self-deprecating humor, true pride of self-intelligence, is everywhere. The great filmmaker to the four oscars hammers, moreover, have never been the intellectual of the legend and his glasses are assume. It ensures, on the contrary, having grown up “as a prototype of a snail”, a fan of gangsters, sports, and magic tricks, which was not set to read only to seduce girls. He recites with relish the evidence of his lack of erudition. “I’ve never read Ulysses, Don Quixote, Lolita, Catch-22, 1984no novel of Virginia Woolf, E. M. Forster or D. H. Lawrence. Nothing of the Brontë sisters or Dickens. On the other hand, I’m one of the few among my peers to have read the book of Joseph Goebbels.”

He settled all his accounts with Mia Farrow

With a tenderness cruel, he derides her “loving parents” : his father’s philandering husband in “morals” but more cool than his mother, a sort of monster, home of the home kosher, “a woman serious with a heart of liquid nitrogen,” which was beaten every day. “Not pretty right away,” she looked like Groucho Marx. “Just say it : the theory of the Oedipus complex according to which all of us, men, want to unconsciously kill our father and marry our mother’s grave on a bone when it comes to mine.”

After two failed marriages, and stories without end, especially with Diane Keaton, and the sisters of the latter, he says, Woody Allen met Mia Farrow in the early 1980s. A connection of thirteen years and so many films but never live under the same roof. The director devotes more than a quarter of its stores to establish its “truth” on their relationship and the case that the overwhelming since that day in 1992 when the actress was discovered in the apartment of his companion erotic pictures with her adopted daughter, Soon-Yi, 22 years. According to him, Mia Farrow did not stop for revenge, forcing Dylan to accuse her and manipulating family, the media, some judges also.

“ “Ronan Farrow had no objection to what women are telling the truth if it is the truth according to mom” “

When Allen settles accounts, the humour is removed. With a luxury of details, it describes a woman unstable and unfaithful, but especially “dangerous and crazy”, take place with her children, far from his public image of holy mother. “It was in fact not a great mom or even a mom at all, stated he, very fierce. There is nothing surprising that two of his adopted children to suicide and a third one has thought of.” It ensures that Mia Farrow would have done surgery to their son Satchel (later Ronan) for it to gain a few inches because”it must be great to make a political career”. Known for having denounced the machinations of Harvey Weinstein, the brilliant journalist, who has denied his father, gets scratched him also for his methods of investigation : “He had no objection to what women say, the truth of the moment that it is the truth according to mom.”

“For a guy who has had its dose of attacks from the fanatics of MeToo, my conduct towards the other sex is not so bad as that”, he claimed telling have work done “hundreds” of actresses “without ever the slightest hint of impropriety”. Some of Charlotte Rampling and Diane Keaton to Scarlett Johansson and Elle Fanning, have defended in the gust of wind and he pays tribute to them. Woody Allen denounces on the other hand those who have said to regret having turned with him, like Greta Gerwig and Timothée Chalamet.

The actor ofA rainy day in New York (2019) could have sworn the sister of Allen “that he was obliged to do so because he was in the running for an oscar”. And he has donated his stamp to a charity. “This is not a gesture as heroic as it sounds, because we don’t have the means to pay more than the bare minimum, tackle the director. If we could pay are more in line with the practices of the film, the actors might have virtuously declared that they would work more never with me but it might not have offered to donate their wages.”

*By the way, Stock, 540 pages. In bookstores June 3.