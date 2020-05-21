Woody Allen gives his version of the facts on the accusations of inappropriate touching

In a few days, Woody Allen will present his memoirs. “Incidentally,” will be released on June 3, 2020 in France. And inside, people can discover the life of the filmmaker 288 pages. In this book, he speaks without a language of wood and will obviously “the Case of Woody Allen”. In an interview with The Point, Woody Allen, defended by Scarlett Johansson has decided for the first time to engage on the matter and gives his version of the facts. It was in 1992 that the actor is accused for the first time of sexual touching by Dylan Farrow. The justice seized of the case, but no charge is brought against him. For him, this is only a desire of revenge on the part of his former companion.

“She filmed Dylan naked for several days to try to make him tell the story that she had invented of all parts. Despite all its efforts, the resulting video was not convincing – in fact, the process turned against it and brought the proof techniques of coaching coercive employed by Mia. She managed all the same for that this video arrives by magic in the offices of Fox New. An operating self-interested, but not very maternal images of a child naked 7 years” exlique-t-he in an interview given to the newspaper Le Point.

a book which almost never get out

The book of Woody Allen almost never see the light of day. While it was to be published by editions Hachette, the employees had challenged the project by protesting in front of the offices in support of Dylan Farrow.

“It has not done me much-I knew that people would want to read this book and that, if these publishers don’t allow them, others would. I never doubted the fact that, as soon as the news of the refusal was made public, they would be calling me to tell me that there was an interest. This is what happened. They have made the wrong decision. It was a little uncomfortable moment, but one is left in the best terms…” says Woody Allen, recently dropped by Amazon.

By J. F.