Woody Allen is card scandals, and short after his film ultimate – Actuality Film

The director of worship looks back on his career, and the rejection of a certain part of Hollywood in recent years.

For decades, he was the filmmaker who drew all the big names in hollywood, delighted to be working with the film’s worship of Manhattan, Annie Hall and Bullets over Broadwaywith a success of esteem or even a small Oscar (Diane Keaton, Dianne Wiest, Mira Sorvino, Michael Caine, Penelope Cruz, Cate Blanchett…). And then, the tide has turned. #MeToo was awakened by the discomfort around the private life of Woody Allen and the accusations made by his adopted daughter.

Between Wonder Wheel and a A rainy day in New Yorkthe director has been rejected by several actors (such as Natalie Portman, Timothy Chalamet, Rebecca Hall, Ellen Page), while being defended by others (such as Javier Bardem, Scarlett Johansson, Anjelica Huston, Diane Keaton, Alec Baldwin). Amazon Studios has cancelled the release of his film on a rainy, before being attacked by Woody Allen, and that not everyone finds an area of agreement to stop this case and collaboration.

Since then, the filmmaker, much more defended by the european distributors, has taken up the path of the trays for Rifkin”s Festivala new romantic comedy, filmed in Spain and conducted by Christoph Waltz. He also found the scent of controversy since Hachette decided to no longer publish his memoirs, Apropos of Nothing, raising once again the debate on the man.

“If you’re going there, promised you your Oscar”

In an interview with Daily Mailthe filmmaker returns to this rejection very hollywood :

“Of course I am aware that I am the subject of gossip and scandals, but I can’t let it touch me. I live my life. I’m working on. I play the jazz. I look at the sport. I see my friends. I do not seek anything and does not read anything on it. It was a false accusation but an excellent drama for the newspapers. (…) I’ve never been part of the club in Hollywood. I’m not going to the evenings. I don’t care about the box-office or awards. Winning an Oscar is not of much value to me. The first film that I wrote, What’s new, Pussycat ?, has been an incredible success, but it was really rubbish and I was embarrassed.”

It also explains never write, taking into account the critical, polemic, and other effects of mode, defending in particular the history ofA rainy day in New York that revolves around a yet another ingenue (Elle Fanning) coveted by a few mature men :

“I don’t care really completely. I write what I think to be funny, a situation that I want to explore. I do not censor. I don’t care to respond to the thoughts of malicious of the other… there is nothing black, it is a romantic comedy.”

A consistent statement with his response to the accusations of racism that is discreet in his films.

Annie Hall (well, not here, here it is the brilliant Shelley Duvall)

Woody Allen is finally an interesting look at his work so celebrated :

“I always think I’ve not done any big film like Federico Fellini or Ingmar Bergman, nothing like The Seventh Seal or The bicycle thieves. I’m not going to stop trying because even if I had success, I’ve never been satisfied artistically. It is not a film to win a prize. Mozart never composed thinking of a trophy. If I have the chance and the virus to be quiet, maybe I’ll make a great movie before you die. But I have not yet done so.”

The gentleman is not, therefore, entirely filled by his long film, a few films more than appreciated as Annie Hall, Manhattan, Hannah and her sisters, Crimes and misdemeanors, Interiors, Another woman, Shadows and fog, The Pink purple of Cairo, Match Pointor Midnight in Paris. And saw her about, not sure Rifkin”s Festival (already filmed, no release date yet announced) will do it better.

An almost great film, so