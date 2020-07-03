Woody Allen is widely advocated by its distributor, despite the controversies – Topical Film

Almost a year after its release in France, the latest of Woody Allen, has not yet been released in the united States, because of the charges against the filmmaker.

When his break in Hollywood in the year 2017, the wave #MeToo has revolutionized the film industry and took several of his immense talent that he has had inappropriate behavior. Kevin Spacey to Harvey Weinstein, Roman Polanski, Louis C. K., many artists have been denounced, boycotted, isolated, condemned by a public court, and the media. And the world has not finished serving Hollywood : recently, the young Ansel Elgort (Our stars contrary, Divergent, Baby Driver), which will soon be the poster for the remake of West Side Story signed Spielberg, was also in turmoil after accusations of sexual harassment on the part of fans minor… uff.

In the midst of this revolution, the image of the filmmaker Woody Allen has suffered a lot also. Dylan Farrow, one of the girls he had adopted with actress Mia Farrow, renewed allegations of sexual assault, which had already been pronounced at the end of the decade of the 90’s. Neither one nor two, the director has been ostracized and pushed to the side, his latest film A rainy day in New York has been abandoned by Amazon, which produced the film and had to then distribute it. Several actors, in the image of Timothy Chalamet and Selena Gomez have left the promotion of the film and has given it his seal of women’s associations. For the moment, the film has not yet been released abroad.

From #MeToo, critics of the film of Woody Allen only stop raining

The film, released in France in mid-September of 2019, it tells the story of a day of rain during which a young couple travels to New York. Split up and do several meetings in the Big Apple, a scenario very “allenien”. Elle Fanning and Timothy Chalamet play to the pair of post-teenagers, and give the answer to Jude Law, view, liev Schreiber, Selena Gomez and Diego Luna.

In the anglo-saxon countries, the film is distributed by The Signature Entertainment, a british company, independent, that has recently circulated Endings, Beginnings with Jamie Dornan, or the horror film Relic. The company is specialized in DVD and VOD, which has made its success in this period of a pandemic, where many international movie theaters have not reopened their doors. In an interview in Term, Jon Bourdillon, director of operations, announced that the latest from Woody Allen, which has received excellent reviews in other places – will soon be published in the united states.

A rainy day in New York : a new manifesto for the theme “alleniennes

When the magazine asked him if he was not a little anxious by the idea of the distribution of the film across the Atlantic, Bourdillon said :

“No. The man has not been charged with anything. We discussed it in the office. It was not discussed with our clients, to know what they thought of it, because our opinion is that this man has not been charged and that has always questioned the statements made against him. We think that it would have been inappropriate to refuse to do with it. There are other people in the industry who have been accused of a lot of things, and whose movies are distributed.

The team of Woody was very happy to be doing business. We are not the first to broadcast the film. The main ambition of Woody, it was the film to be seen before we even know if you are going to win money or win a prize.”

A very good role for Selena Gomez, as the actress (and her playmates) has denied

The dealer has been even more, taking the defense of the filmmaker. Talking about their reaction vis-à-vis the release of the film (in which we has spoken of the scandal of the film itself), Bourdillon noted that the filmmaker had the right reaction :

“In normal times, the fact of having the ‘talent’ would imply that we do not want to go back [dans le jeu des scandales]but he was very open minded. This has also given interviews very interesting and revealing. It seemed to Me more relaxed than stressed out and affected by this tornado of controversy.”

Strong of its success in the Uk – Ifgnature it has forged partnerships with a dozen platforms uk for a trip in a VOD distribution company, therefore, plans to cross the Atlantic to make the movie on the tv screens of americans.

Woody Allen, for his part, is working hard at its forty-ninth feature film, titled Rifkin”s Festivalthe output of which is scheduled for the fall of 2020. The poster of the film, whose premiere is scheduled for the international Festival of cinema of San Sebastián (Spain), is a distribution very international, with Christoph Waltz, Gina Gershon, Wallace Shawn, Elena Anaya and our Louis Garrel national.

The film speaks of the festival of San Sebastian where you will be, precisely, the place of the first