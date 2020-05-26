Woody Allen on the turnaround of Timothée Chalamet

To be the one that has been abandoned for countless times, mainly from the family Farrow (the only exception being substantial Moses Farrowit has declared war,does not seem to do too badly.

His latest feature film A rainy day in New Yorkthe finished film at the center of the dispute well-known between the developer and Amazon, has finally been released on various markets and generated more than $ 20 million, and is now arrived (or is on the point of doing so) on the digital platforms.

And it is precisely in the margins of the forthcoming launch of the british service premium on demand that Woody Allen has published a new interview with the Daily Mail in which he talked about a variety of topics, including the famous renaissance Timothée Chalamet, the protagonist of A rainy day in New York.

On the commercial success of his latest film, despite the controversy that has accompanied its release troubled, he explains:

I do not feel “Sheila “ because it would mean that I was somehow worried and I don semblerais not insensitive – but I am not. I clearly know that I am prone to gossip and the scandals, but I can’t be bothered by these things. I live my life. Work. I play the jazz. I look at the sport. I see friends. I do not lift my eyes and I do not read anything. Also because they were false charges which were a nice drama tabloid.

As you know, several eminent personalities from Hollywood have always defended Woody Allen, celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson, Kate Winslet, Alec Baldwin, Javier Bardem and his former partner Diane Keaton. Others, such as Greta Gerwig, Rebecca Hall and Timothy Chalamet, as mentioned above, have publicly condemned it, saying that they no longer wanted to work with him.

And referring to the upcoming protagonist of Dunesthe author repeats what has already been said in his autobiographical book:

Timothy said to my sister [la produttrice Letty Aronson, ndr.] that it was essential for him to disassociate themselves from me because he was in competition for the Oscar with Call me with your name. It was a tactical move. What can I do? Even if Dylan said that he had just invented and was excused, there would always be someone who’d always been his story. I can only ignore all. Work. Move on to something else. I’m surrounded by people that I’ve known for a long time, people who know the truth.

Having always been regarded as an intellectual, he explains:

In fact, I think that I am, in many ways, a very normal. I have always considered to be an intellectual, what I am not. I do not read comics from the age of 18. But I have always worn glasses and when the casting directors look at someone like me and someone like Sylvester Stallone, I always end up playing the roles of teacher, then everyone will think I’m an intellectual. It works like this.

