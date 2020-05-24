Woody Allen’s “indifferent”, many were returned against him for allegations of sexual abuse | world News

Woody Allen has said that he was “not concerned” by the fact that some members of the film industry have turned their backs on the allegations of sexual abuse made by his adopted daughter.

The movement #MeToo has shed light on the allegations that he assaulted his adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow when she was a child.

Allen, 84 years, denies firmly to his assertions, which has led to Amazon abandons his contract of four films from 52 million pounds sterling and Hachette refuses to publish his memoirs.

Woody Allen, 84 years, said that he does not care win prizes



But he told the Mail On Sunday that he was not bothered by the fallout, because he “had never been part of the club to Hollywood” and that he “did care not for the box-office or awards”.

He said: “I don’t feel justified because it implies that I was worried and – I don’t want to sound insensitive – but I am not.

“Of course, I am aware that I am the object of gossip and scandals, but I can not let me disturb … It was a false allegation but a great drama tabloid.”

In spite of its abandonment by Amazon, and his film A Rainy Day In New York was the biggest winner at the global box office last week, even with the most cinemas in the world closed because of the coronavirus epidemic.

But the director added: “I do not care for the box-office or awards. Win an Oscar for me has very little meaning beyond the practical.”

Most of the actors with whom he worked in close collaboration remained faithful to Allen, including Scarlett Johansson, Kate Winslet, Alec Baldwin, and his former partner Diane Keaton, who all spoke in his favour.

But others, including the director of Little Women, Greta Gerwig, have publicly condemned.

In 2018, Ms. Farrow stated that she felt that she had been ignored regarding the allegation of sexual assault against his adoptive father.

She said the CBS broadcast This Morning: “All I can do is tell my truth and hope … that someone will believe him instead of just hear.”

Allen and Amazon have ended their legal battle last year after the filmmaker has sued the giant online to have terminated his contract without freeing A Rainy Day In New York.