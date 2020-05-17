Credits photo : Capitol

We live in a period of trs particular purpose. I begin this interview by asking you how are you ?

I’m fine, I’m fine. Honntement I can’t complain, I’m lucky to be home with my sisters, London. I am in good health and my family. But this is a difficult time o it is inquite for others, for those in the front line who risk their lives to save lives. The del all that happens, I’m fine. Thank you for demand.

This single is a leon on self-acceptance

How do you have your journes during the confinement ?

I try to do exercises… without much result. (Laughter) I dteste has ! Nonetheless, I try to make a day of sport intense and a day of rest, with sessions of yoga. For the moment, a se droule rather well. Outside, I’m set.e exprimenter recipes and I look at the series “Euphoria”. If you haven’t seen it I’ll recommend, it is gniale. It is very weird for me to stay quietly in the house because that was I don’t arrived for a long time. And this is not unpleasant as change.

You put the time advantage to work on the music ?

I sing a lot in the house. It is pleasant to sing for fun, for no reason. for me is more difficult to describe, it is also complicated because I do not know on what to write at this time. The world has become so uncertain. I have a hard time finding inspiration.

Behold, all of mrs. return with the single “I’m Ready”, a song full of hope, love, and risp. What is the story you want to tell through it ?

With this song, I really want to have fun. There is a real sense of freedom and a leon on self-acceptance behind this title, and this is something on which I have a lot of work these last few months. I’ve had the heart broken for a few years and when I crit this song, it was the time when I felt.e prt.e say yes again to love. Make this song, this clip and this collaboration with Demi Lovato was a experience really rjouissante. My dreams of popstar have become reality with it ! All I espre, is that it will give smile to people.

I have nou a amiti trs forte with Half

Is it your first collaboration with Demi Lovato. How do you know you ?

I know a Half since a few years now. We we are used.e.s when I started my carrire, six years ago approximately, and then we reviewed.e.s at different crmonies. Before the beginning of the quarantine, we had the opportunity to see us again in the studio. I believe that it was in the month of January. Or well it was a little before ? We tions to Los Angeles so you never know what is the season there. (Laughter) We cr this title set in the ms. room in the apartment. We have built a amiti trs strong throughout the anne runs off, I’m really a fan of his talent and of the discourse that it carries with its history. Working with it is a veritable honor.

Can you talk about the clip that you just get out ?

Basically, we wanted recrer the Olympic Games Gay ! The sport is a domain that is difficult and dlicat for many people queer. This song is for me a hymn. This is Jora Frantzis, the incredible ralisatrice behind the camra, I gave this ide is quite insane. And I have to say that we have a lot amuss on the shoot, it was a journe gniale. I hte to be able to again look at this video in 20 years and just remember the happiness that I felt when doing it.

The song features verses quite urban, trs diffrents of you as we habitus up here. It is an evolution natural ?

Completely, all of this is of way quite simple and organic. At this point in my life, I have the feeling that there are more rules. When I make music, and makes me in the studio, I’m like a painter in front of his table, I follow my instinct. And this is what happened with this song. To this day I still don’t know if it is good or bad, but I felt that it was the thing to do. It is a title with honntet and authenticit.

Music has always t my refuge

Thou hast parl, anne flows a t full of positive changes for you [Sam Smith a fait son coming out non-binaire, ndlr]. Is this the music you aid.e find out who you really are ?

Well sr. Music has always t my refuge, my friend, and a kind of thrapie. Music was my first love, if I may say so. It will always be l for me, every moment of my life, no matter the evidence that I cross. And recently, the music has t a chappatoire distracting after difficult times. I’ve been wanting to listen to pop music, I wanted to dance, I wanted to find all my divas prfres to give me strength. In this sense, the music played a rle essential in my qute.

You seem to feel a lot more confident with toi-mme. I ador see you dance in the clip “How Do You Sleep?” !

Thank you, has me happy ! I believe that I am simply more comfortable with the ide to show this facet of me. I grew up in a world trs htro-norm, but I dance and I am a trs fminine. For the majority of my life, I heard.e say that it wasn’t sexy and attractive. It took me a lot of courage, personally, to dare to dance. After my first and my second album, was a great tape. Once the video is out, I felt.e so soulag.e ! I finally feel honnte with me-mme.

I want to propose a disk-inspiring and rconfortant

You have recently dcal the release of your new album, which was to be called “To Die For” and appear on the 1st of may, and decided to change the title. Why ?

I think, and this is the case for many artists, that what happens today has boulevers things. My music will always be a diary, something of trs motionnel. The relationship that I have with my fans is my eyes trs personal. I think a lot of them are suffering at this time, some may be lost from loved ones, and I didn’t see myself in this context to publish an album entitled “To Die For”. I wanted to offer something more inspiring and rconfortant, for them as for me. has would have made me trs weird to go running with a disc and call as well. We will, therefore, change the title, the cover art also, to make a few edits, and maybe remove songs to include new.

Can we expect new collaborations ?

Yes, 100% ! I have had the chance to work with some amazing people, and I am anxious that the public might discover these pieces. There are passages which are really nice on this album, I can assure you. The more I wait to get it out, the more it is painful because I want everybody to be the cost. I have to admit that I do not like too keep songs in reserves. (Laughter)

If you had to choose a few words to describe the bodies of this album, this would be which ?

I would say that it is a disk with more coverage, more color. I put more value to my personality and my motions. It is more… me, that the two prcdents. And I hope I will continue to be the closest to me-ms. with the following.