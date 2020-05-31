Works to (re-)discover waiting for Cyberpunk 2077

A been… a tiny summer and we will finally be able to play Cyberpunk 2077 from CD Projekt. If the 17 September, the release date is announced, you seems still too far away, and you have a craving and devouring you to immerse yourself in a cyberpunk universe, I offer you a few movies, books, series, music, … to (re-)discover.

Take your stamp of Happylule™, connect your cable-cortex in the neuroterminal and get ready to dive into worlds that are dark and pessimistic. Transhumanism, mega-corporations, amorality and dystopia, here we come!

ئon Flux (1991) – series, movie

Probably a series of animated television’s most strange produced in the United States, ئon Flux presents the relationship ambiguous between the heroine with the same name as the series, and Trevor Goodchild, the leader. Sometimes allies, sometimes enemies, the two protagonists live in a world where technology is omnipresent and where the media manipulation and genetics are normal. A series overwhelming and the time involved.

Akira (1988) – manga, movie

Inspired by the manga of the same name, the film Akira is proposing to follow a group of young thugs of Neo-Tokyo, which, following the motorcycle accident, one of them, find themselves mixed up in a story of experiments, dirty government. Destructive weapon, psychic powers, synthetic drugs, megalopolis, oppressive, Akira a significant work that deserves to be seen and reviewed both for its thematic focus as to the thoroughness of the work of animation

Android: Netrunner – board game

Created by the famous Richard Garfield (the man behind the game Magic: The Gathering), Android: Netrunner immerses players in a universe that is clearly cyberpunk. Here, a player represents a corporation, and its opponent a runner. The mission of the second is to steal data to the first who tries to prevent it by all means. Working asymétique, each player creates their own deck of cards before the confrontation.

Animatrix (2003) – film animation

If everyone has seen the movie to mega-success The Matrix, the less numerous are those who have seen The Animatrix . Feature film in the universe of the Wachowsky, the film is actually an omnibus consisting of eight short animated. In addition to detailing the backdrop of the famous trilogy, the work helps clarify certain key elements such as how the robots were made to enslave humanity.

Blade Runner (1982) – feature film

One of, if not THE most significant works of the genre cyberpunk, Blade Runner, Ridley Scott has marked the spirits with his output in the 80’s. Androids slaves of humans, mega-corporations above the law, of the huge cities the streets are dirty and full of neon lights… Blade Runner has kind of laid the foundations of the aesthetic of the genre. Its sequel, Blade Runner 2049 Denis Villeneuve, and the three short films making the bridge between the two films are worth the detour.

Cyberpunk (1988) – role-playing game

Of course, it is not possible to do an article in connection with Cyberpunk 2077 not to mention the role-playing game which inspired it. If the first edition came out in the 80’s, the latest one, titled Cyberpunk Red, should be out soon (announced for June, delays are to be expected because of the COVID). There remains, however, that you can still play Cyberpunk V3.0 release in 2005.

Ghost in the Shell (1995) – manga, series, movie

At the base a manga series, Ghost in the Shell is a complete world enhanced by 4 animated movies, three series, novels, video games and, more recently, a film featuring Scarlett Johansson. I highly recommend that you discover this franchise by the animated film of 1995, where one follows an elite group of police officers to the cybernetic implants that have been on the hunt for a cybercriminal elusive. A thriller posing an essential question : “what is it that defines humanity ? “.

The Incal (1980) – graphic novel

Comic book scripted by the extremely atypical Alejandro Jodorowsky and illustrated by the talented Moebius, The Incal has made his debut in the famous magazine of science-fiction/fantasy Metal Hurlant. It follows the adventures of a private detective in a city to be daunting, ranging from sects of scientists, prostiputes, malicious entities increased, a technology that is oppressive, and questions about the importance of humanity. A comic philosophical ownership.

Neuromancer (1984) – novel

Cited as the founding work of the genre of cyberpunk, the novel of William Gibson presents a futuristic world where mega-corporations have supplanted the States. We find here all the key elements of the genre : implants, drugs, artificial intelligences, networking the global internet, and so on. To write his novel, the author claims to be inspired by the film Blade Runner but also the new Philip K. Dick : do androids dream of electric sheep?.

Ready Player One (2011) – novel, film

In 2045, humanity flees a reality that is oppressive and deeply depressing by immersing themselves in a virtual world : OASIS. Kind of MMORPG which blurs the border between reality and virtual. Directly inspired by the universe geeks, the author Ernest Cline is clearly a fan of the culture geek because the novel is peppered with references to famous movies, games, music, and other. Steven Spielberg directed the film adaptation released in 2011.

Shadowrun (1989) – role-playing game

Probably one of the most famous licenses games of role, alongside Dungeons and Dragons, Shadowrun is cross between cyberpunk and fantasy. In a universe that is futuristic and dystopian, the players are runner, kinds of mercenaries working incognito. Implants, synthetic drugs, district disreputable rub shoulders with elves, dragons, and other trolls.

Sight (2012) – short film

Although it was released 8 years ago, this small short film this themes very current. Without giving too much away, the plot raises questions about the use and abuse that may represent a dental implant. Is it that the capacity increase is cheating, pure and simple?

The Uncanny Valley (2016) – music

The album ” the Uncanny Valley, of the artist synthwave Perturbator is rooted in an atmosphere of cyberpunk. If some titles are a clear reference to elements of the culture cyber like Neo Tokyo or The Cult of 2112, the sound appliances reflect a futuristic atmosphere. And this is without counting on the video clips of Revenge and of Sentient which, by their aesthetic techno-dystopian, are worth clearly the detour.

Transmetropolitan (1997) – graphic novel

In a future resembling strangely to an exaggeration of the vices of american society, the romand chart follows Spider Jerusalem. Journalist great, but the methods and morals are sometimes questionable, the work deals with the corruption, the search for power, racism, and the pervasiveness and the manipulation of the media. A reflection is sometimes disturbing to the current social situation.