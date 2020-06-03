World of Dance Recap Season 4, episode 2: traditional Dance native american

For the first time, the dance traditional native american makes his way on the stage ” World of Dance “, as well as some dancers from the backup of the Super Bowl of J. Lo and more!

“World of Dance” dedicates tonight’s episode to all those who struggle against injustice, fight against racism and act to change things.

These are the words that gave the blow of sending of “World of Dance “ joined NBC and “America’s got talent “ in respect of the events in progress and the fight against racism in all its forms after the death of George Floyd while he was detained by police officers in Minneapolis.

The show has always defended the diversity and success on the basis of merit, and there was definitely a lot of things to do in a group so diverse that it included the first candidates to bring dance traditional native american on the stage, ” WoD “.

Fifth judge of AGT: statements of solidarity with George Floyd are protesting against the stories of perseverance

Beyond this, we have seen the best duo of Latin dance that the show has ever delivered, a team of hip-hop’s most narrow and the most fascinating to this day, and a few teenagers pushing the ballet to the next level.

It is the perfect reminder that there is beauty in this world, the beauty in diversity and beauty and to hear all voices equally. And this is only the first round!

As for me, I’ve spent almost a decade of my life to sweat and bleed in music as a dancer, all for this moment: a chair holding a dance contest. A young boy learning about the change of ball to play with the St. Louis Ballet Company, I’ve experienced the highs and lows of one of the sports toughest and most physically demanding of the planet. In other words, I have it. I think.

This season, the candidates get a simple vote yes, no, or recall of judges. The reminders will come back for one last show to do the Duels. Fair warning, since I’m safe at home, I’ll probably be a little more severe than my colleagues Ne-Yo, Jennifer Lopezand Derek Hough. But perhaps I would be more nice too. Can be.

And just for fun, I’ll rank them from worst to first because who doesn’t love lists (and to see if the judges have understood)?

The Rise

(Upper Team – hip-hop) the child at The heart of this group is a dancer from return of Elektro Crew last year, now back with something new in the hope to go even further. Unfortunately, a fall in the last moment has put an end to what was otherwise a routine is very strong. These guys were tight and showed a lot of personality. We loved the way they played with the words in their movements and had a little humor mixed in formations tight, a great synchronicity and a clear vision for their group.

Results: C, Y, C

Company native

(Upper – Native American) art largely under-represented in the american culture modern, these guys have pointed out that the culture and history of the native american are so often swept under the rug. We love that they have incorporated a fusion of hip-hop in the traditional styles, as well as a tiny work of hoop very impressive. Does he have the versatility and the wow factor enough to win on this show? We are not as safe.

Results: N,?, N

305

(Junior team – ballroom and Latin dance with J. Lo in the Super Bowl competition to have a chance to dance on his show, in many ways, these children have already succeeded. There was a lot of fun and energy in it, and an action and a movement of hip Latin sound, but you can tell that they are a group in training. One of the throws of the most impressive from a guy to another was front and center and telegraphed painfully. There is room for them to tighten their movements, to add more of those moments, wow – without setting them so visible – and to be truly something special, but it is certainly a job (very enthusiastic) in the process.

Results: C, C, C

James & Harris

(Junior contemporary) there was a lot to love in this duo. You usually do not see two men run this style set, and these gentlemen have really brought compassion and strength. We would have liked to see a little more in terms of lifts and we use each other to really create moments, and they would have been able to play with this piece of music very cool even more in the choreography. But their synchronicity was tight, their strong expression and they have really delivered on the whole.

Results: Y, Y, C

UPeepz

(Upper Team – hip-hop) This team of hip-hop filipino was inspired by the philippines team VPeepz the last season with this name? A crew mate, perhaps? According to the team, they are the adult version of the winners of the Junior division Team of the last season and their coaches, in fact. You could see at what point this team was incredibly clean. They were very light on the tips, but still created a visually convincing with how everything was tight. We would have liked maybe another moment or two, wow them, but we could watch that booty all day!

Results: Y, C, Y

Styles and Emma

(Upper – ballet) This is a powerful partnership to watch it, because we ended up with Ne-Yo in we for the eyes to not miss a moment with the one or the other. They are so good individually and even more compelling as a whole. We loved a part of the infusion contemporary in the choice of the manner in which they are associated, as well as the jumps and extensions of ballet classics (lines for days!). We are with the panel for not wanting it to end when it did.

Results: Y, Y, Y

Oxygen

(Upper Team – contemporary / hip-hop) It’s amazing what these young women and men have made no move at all. We have never seen dance to the hand as bewitching, but they paint images so precise and so beautiful that we felt every little movement. And when they began to take over, they brought the same discipline, creativity and musicality at all. This is an exciting band ..

Results: Y, Y, Y

Luca & Alessandra

(Upper – Latin ballroom) It was almost a performance of the final level, forget first hearing. Even their smallest moments had so much art that was seeping into it, it was incredible to watch. It may be the duo latin the more convincing that the show has ever seen! 26 years of dancing together really create an amazing chemistry. In addition, the creativity and musicality were at the rendezvous without losing the technique.

Results: Y, Y, Y

“World of Dance” continues every Tuesday at 22h. AND on NBC.

