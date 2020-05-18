World of Dance Season 4 First Look: Jennifer Lopez explains the format changes and surprises

Get ready to move! World of Dance is back and the competition has never been fiercer.

“I’m always excited for a new season World of Dance” Jennifer Lopez, judge and executive producer, says in the exclusive preview above.

Lopez returns with Derek Hough and NE-YO to judge the dance competition that changes things up with new format changes and surprises. Scott Evans returns as the host.

“Have a scene of the first plan in the best dances of the world can’t be wrong,” said Hough in the video above.

This year, the audition process begins in a warehouse with the judges and candidates. The candidates have no idea that Hough, NE-YO and Lopez will be the ones they will see in the new space.