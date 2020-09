VIDEO GAME INFORMATION

World of Goo is a several honor winning physics-based puzzle/construction video game made totally by 2 people. Drag as well as decline living, wriggling, speaking, chunks of goo to develop frameworks, bridges, cannonballs, zeppelins, as well as huge tongues. The numerous Goo Balls that reside in the attractive World of Goo wonder to discover– however they do not understand that they remain in a video game, or that they are exceptionally tasty.

Download Now