World to the west– 3DS Game Download For Free





World to the West is an activity puzzler created by Rain Games that proceeds checking out deep space of Teslagrad, currently begun by over 1.6 million individuals. Play as 4 personalities–Lumina the Teslamancer, Knaus the orphan, Miss Teri the mind bender and also the gloriously mustachioed strongman, Lord Clonington–, each coming from specific countries and also having distinct identifications and also capacities. Explore untamed forests, icy expanses and also the enigmas of an old prediction. Be cautious though. Nothing is ever before what it appears. Will you join us in this trip to the West?

Download Now