“World War Zero” : Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, Sting, and Arnold Schwarzenegger join forces against the global warming

The former head of american diplomacy, John Kerry, launched on Sunday a coalition to combat the climate crisis. It is supported by personalities such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Emma Watson, or Arnold Schwarzenegger.

This initiative is launched so that it opens in Madrid the COP 25, the climate change conference of the united nations, whereas the United States Donald Trump is in the process of withdrawing from the Paris agreement. Called “World War Zero” (“world War zero”), this initiative brings together “improbable allies with a common mission : to push the world to respond to the climate crisis in the same way that we have mobilized to win the Second world War”, one can read on the website of the coalition.

Among these political figures, the actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, former republican governor of California, or John Kasich, the former republican governor of Ohio, but also the former democratic president Bill Clinton and former secretary of State Madeleine Albright. The british actress Emma Watson and singer Sting are part of this coalition, just as the American Leonardo DiCaprio.

“We need to treat this as a war”

Come defend his initiative on the board of the NBC, John Kerry has assured on Sunday that these personalities politically diverse, had one desire in common : “make sure that in America and around the world, people place this issue at the top of their priorities”. For the ex-secretary of State of Barack Obama, “no country is doing the work” on climate change. “We need to treat this as a war,” he continued. “We’re going to literally speak to millions of Americans in the course of these next few months and this will become a key issue”, has promised this ardent defender of the fight against climate change.

Washington announced on 4 November its intention to withdraw from the Paris agreement on the climate, already announced in 2017 by the president climate-skeptic Donald Trump.

According to the New York Times, sixty of personalities support the coalition’s “World War Zero” for which the budget is, for the moment, estimated to be $ 500,000. John Kerry and other members will organize from January of rallies across the United States to exchange views on this issue.