World’s toughest race: Eco-Challenge Fiji : the crazy new show for Amazon Prime Video

For World’s toughest race: Eco-Challenge Fijithe candidates ran continuously for 11 days, and 24 hours on 24. The competitors have had to go through the 671 kilometres to the finish line. A way particularly complicated that has passed through the mountains, jungles and oceans. A competition that is very physical, but also mental.

330 candidates in any

In total, 330 competitors from 30 different countries, who competed in the new program, Amazon Prime Video. They were divided into 66 teams. Teams of 5, with 4 runners and 1 assistant. Among them is included the Computer Supports (united states), Team Summit (Spain), Team Canada’s Adventure (Canada), the Team Atenah brazil (Brazil), the Team of Mad Mayrs (Australia), Team East Wind (Japan), the Team of Khukuri Warriors (India), Team Estonian ACE (Estonia), the Team of Costa Rica (Costa Rica), the Team of Men Of Maize (Guatemala), or even the Team Namako (Fiji).

This is also the Fiji islands that World’s toughest race: Eco-Challenge Fiji it was filmed in the fall of 2019. As the last of the 4 seasons The Island Of Koh Lanta (so that the next season will be filmed in a new location and will have 4 teams divided by region (north, south, east, and west).