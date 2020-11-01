Worried, Meghan and Harry left Halloween party after phone call

When they had been dating for a few months and were deeply in love, Meghan and Harry rushed out of a party.

In October 2016, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had been dating for about four months and were very much in love.

They didn’t let the Atlantic Ocean stop them from getting to know each other, and they both traveled thousands of miles to spend time together.

At this point, their relationship was still secret, so most of their first dates took place in private restaurants or at each other’s homes, where they knew they were safe from prying eyes.

However, their relationship grew stronger, they began to challenge the outside world more and quickly discovered that people in Los Angeles weren’t that interested in their romance.

So when it came to Halloween, they both knew they wanted to go out and celebrate, so they came up with a plan, according to the newspaper Mirror.

In their book Finding Freedom, royal reporters Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand say the couple was having the ‘perfect’ evening at Soho House until one phone call ruined everything and changed Meghan’s life forever.

They write: “They especially didn’t feel like spending Halloween weekend in hiding as there was so much to celebrate.

“About four months into their relationship, they were madly in love and eager to partake in the fun of one of their favorite vacations.

“On the night of October 29, with Harry in town, the couple decided to go to a big costume party at Soho House.”

“The couple bought Venetian-style masks, which meant they could go to the party anonymously and no one knew they were celebrating alongside a prince.”

Scobie and Durand write: “Surrounded by the exclusive clientele of the establishment and confident due to a rule that discouraged customers from taking pictures with their phones, Harry and Meghan felt at ease.”

Harry’s cousin Princess Eugenie was also at the party with her now-husband Jack Brooksbank, and the two couples were having a great time until the prince received an unexpected phone call.

A newspaper had found out about their relationship and was going to run a story the next day.

The authors write, according to the newspaper: “After drinking a cocktail or two at the party, they both felt relaxed, absorbing the spirit of Halloween.”

“It was possibly the perfect night until they got a call from one of Harry’s assistants at Kensington Palace. It was not good news. “

The couple decided to end the night and returned to Meghan’s apartment to find out what they were going to do.

They were reportedly upset and angry that their secret had been discovered, understanding that the media and fans would quickly become fascinated with their lives, both separately and together.

It also meant that their relationship would have to change as it was at the time in the public eye.

Harry’s team wanted him to cut short his vacation and return to London to deal with the unfolding story, but he wanted none of that.

He decided to stay by Meghan’s side to support her during the frenzy.