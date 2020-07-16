Wounded by bullets, Megan Thee Stallion relieved “to be alive”

Taylor Hill via Getty Images
MUSIC – A night traumatic. This Wednesday, July 15, the star of the american rap Megan Thee Stallion puts the dots on the “i”. Contrary to what has been said about it in the media, has not been admitted to the hospital last Sunday, for you have intervened on a piece of glass, but because he was arrested.
The interpreter of “Wild”, explains on Instagram “have been wounded by bullets, in the result of a crime that has been committed against [elle] and with the intention of [la] physically wounded”.
A few days before, the site information of the people TMZ it was said that the young man of 25 years had been controlled by the police at the exit of an evening hosted by Kylie Jenner, in the company of his friend, the rapper Tory Lanez. The latter has been arrested by the police for possession of a firearm. She, did nothing. “I’ve never been arrested, the police took me to the hospital, where I underwent an operation to remove the bullets,” she continued.
The rapper says that it is safe and sound. “I’m very grateful to be alive and to be able to restore me completely, but it was important for me to clarify the details of this night is traumatic,” she says. Currently I am focused on my recovery, to be able to return to my life and to start making music as soon as possible.”
The identity of the shooter has not been revealed. It is not known what really happened for the moment. Four spent cartridges were found near the house. An investigation is underway. Tory Lanez has been released from the next day.
Known in the united States, Megan Thee Stallion is a little bit less in France. However, it has risen in the ranking of the 100 best songs of the year, according to the magazine The billboardthanks to its title, “Wild”, a duet with Beyoncé. Before Lizzo and the Cardi B, the rapper from texas has been chosen as the best female artist of the year at the recent BET Awards. It was, in the year 2019, one of the influential personalities “of the future” of the Time.
See also in The HuffPost: The mini bag Lizzo make him mad with jealousy Mary Poppins