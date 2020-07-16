Wounded by bullets, Megan Thee Stallion relieved “to be alive”

MUSIC – A night traumatic. This Wednesday, July 15, the star of the american rap Megan Thee Stallion puts the dots on the “i”. Contrary to what has been said about it in the media, has not been admitted to the hospital last Sunday, for you have intervened on a piece of glass, but because he was arrested.

The interpreter of “Wild”, explains on Instagram “have been wounded by bullets, in the result of a crime that has been committed against [elle] and with the intention of [la] physically wounded”.

A few days before, the site information of the people TMZ it was said that the young man of 25 years had been controlled by the police at the exit of an evening hosted by Kylie Jenner, in the company of his friend, the rapper Tory Lanez. The latter has been arrested by the police for possession of a firearm. She, did nothing. “I’ve never been arrested, the police took me to the hospital, where I underwent an operation to remove the bullets,” she continued.