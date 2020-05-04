WTA – After 16 operations “Rominator”, Romina Oprandi, said stop ! #Oprandi #RominaOprandi #Switzerland #WTA #COVID-19

“I’ll be back“: the famous words of the Terminator played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, corresponds perfectly to the character of the Swiss Romina Oprandi ! Injured many times during his career, the former 32nd world has decided to say stop after having had a 16th surgery on the wrist last October. Back on the end of the career of one Tennis Actu had met in may 2019 to Roland-Garros, during his last appearance in the top-level.

Romina Oprandi at the micro-Tennis News at Roland-Garros !

A return to Roland-Garros 2019 after 3 years of absence on the WTA tour

Shoulders, wrists, forearms, knees, legs… Nothing was spared to the player of 34 years, and yet… More review tournament WTA since the qualifications of Roland-Garros 2016the ghost had managed to impose in the first round of qualifications against her compatriot Ylena In-Albon, 175th world, 6-3, 6-1 to Roland-Garros 2019. A performance that is absolutely remarkable for a player who would have been able to have a list of any other if the injuries had not come to steal a part of his career. If the Swiss is inclined logically 6-1, 6-1 against Varvara Lepchenko in the second round of the same qualifications, this takes nothing away from his fantastic return. A last little burst before you make a final weapons, a week after Roland-Garros, abandoning input and after only 1 game in 60 000$ in Brescia.

No less than 16 operations to his credit

A year of absence between 2007 and 2008, two months in 2009, 3 months in 2012 6 months in 2013, 3 months in 2015, 6 months in 2016, 9 months in 2017 and 9 months in 2018. This is the ordeal endured by Romina Oprandi since the beginning of his professional career in 2005. No less than 8 operations to the right shoulder, at least one operation for each wrist and a knee operation… just Imagine the courage of the Swiss who never gave up on tennis and that has always been kept in it the hope of coming back on the circuit. Yet, how many players would have let go… In October 2018, at the age of 32, the Bernese had had to go on the table for his two wrists. An operation that seemed to be the bucketful for it… But lo and behold, despite only three tournaments in 2018 (3 ITF), the Swiss came to Roland-Garros in 2019 thanks to a ranking protected, and accuracy. 139th world on June 13, 2016, Oprandi was able to use this famous ranking to enter in the table of qualifications. Narrowly as this classification expired at the beginning of June 2019. A true miracle, and as an athlete particularly brave, the former 32nd world could defeat the courts of the Porte d’auteuil for the greatest happiness of his loved ones.

A last baroud d’honneur Porte d’auteuil for “Rominator”

Opposite however, at the 176th global Ylena In-Albon in the 1st round of qualifying of Roland Garros last year, Romina Oprandi was able to use his tennis atypical to triumph again and get a nice reward after so much effort. And yet, in the training session, the ghost had been atomized 6-1 by that same opponent had been corrected 6-0 during his training set in Paris. Pretty amazing. The purists could appreciate his distinctive style. The right-wing was very comfortable in the bottom of the short, perfectly mastering its depreciated and that can wreak havoc with his set of variations. A quality of play that allowed him to win his first tour Paris and give yourself the right to dream of a large table. A last dream, a victory in the face of bad luck and a beautiful contrast. Beaten by Varvara Lepchenko, 130th world 6-1, 6-1 in the second round, it will be a great victory for it, and especially, a great proof of courage. The heroine switzerland has learned a few things after these events and appreciated without doubt even more the fact of being able to play again on the WTA tour for the last time : “You start to appreciate when you be really in good health. The problem of humans is that we don’t appreciate enough what we have. Now, I do not think I’m more of the head for small things. I always tell myself “come on…who cares“had she confided to the journalist Carayol Tumaini after his last coup on the circuit. A model of courage to many young players.