WTA > Gauff : “I don’t like being compared to Serena or Venus Williams”

The excellent account Behind The Racquet focuses on the career of Coco Gauff. A 16-year-old American has already played in two knockout final in Grand Slam (Wimbledon in 2019, and the Australian Open in 2020). For many observers, it is revealing Serena Williams, a true global icon and in the United States. But in his story to Behind the Racquetthe native of Atlanta does not accept this comparison :

“Personally, I like to play more than for myself. Now, I have girls who come to see me, especially African-American women, and who say that they are a racket for the first time thanks to me. It amazes me because that is how I started to play tennis. I remember that a month before Wimbledon (in 2019), I went to the club where I was training and I saw mostly boys play. A month after, when I came back, the majority of them were girls and the coach told me that it was thanks to me. I could never imagine that a single tournament can have this kind of effect. For me, one of the biggest things is to continue to break down barriers. At the same time, I don’t like being compared to Serena or Venus. First, because I am not yet at their level. I consider them as my idols. Despite their praise, I should not be put in the same group. Of course, I hope to get to where they are, but these are two women who opened the way, and that is why I can never be like them. I have the impression that I would not have been able to have the opportunity to be at this level without them. I would not even thought of playing tennis without them because there were so few African-Americans in the sport. For all that they have done, I should not even be compared to them. “