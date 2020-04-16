WTA – Serena faces the challenge of Federer and explodes all the records #WTA #Serena #Williams #Federer #Challenge #Roger

A few days ago, Roger Federer launched a challenge to become cult. What is the principle ? Make the most of stolen possible against a wall, wearing the most beautiful hat. Very quickly, the number of anonymous, but also of male and female players, pros, had responded to the call of the maestro. It is as well that we were able to see the prowess of Kristina Mladenovic, Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff or Alizé Cornet rackets in hand. But none of them will equal the performance of Serena Williams.

When Roger Federer launched his challenge !

At least, if one believes the words of the American. The player to the 23 titles of the Grand Slam has posted a video of it running its stolen, and commented :”When Roger you challenge, there is no way to escape. I am since 3 days, or 4, or 5, I don’t know, and I’m not going to stop me. I’m at 6 billion and 743 million keystrokes. I’m hungry, I’m tired, I’m thirsty, but I won’t give up“. The sister of Venus then revealed the secret of this incredible performance : “If ‘do I come to make all of this into decisions is also because I play with the racquet of Roger, that he had offered a few years ago during the Hopman Cup. It is a racket to be exceptional.“A nice wink from legend to legend !