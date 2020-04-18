WTA – Sofia Kenin and Serena Williams : they “became friends” #Kenin #Serena #Williams #FedCup #USA #Osaka #WTA

Sofia Keninit is one of the ambassadors for the future of women’s tennis. Like Bianca Andreescu and Naomi Osakathe player of Russian origin has climbed the ladder at full speed, to pick up his first title of the Grand Slam in January, to theAustralian Open. A sacred performance for a player aged just 21 years old. And that led to him being congratulated by none other than Serena Williamsthat Kenin had beaten at Roland Garros by 2019.

Sofia Kenin, 21 years offers Muguruza and the title in Melbourne

As reported in the site TennisWorldUSA, the two players are indeed found in Fed Cup in February to face Latvia. Kenin is back on this weekend and the relationship it has established with Serena, explaining : “It was very exciting to find myself with it. She took me in her arms, I was welcomed (for my victory at the Australian Open), saying that it was great and that she was proud of me. It means a lot to me, coming from her. This is my idol“.

WE DID IT ðŸ™ðŸ¼ðŸ‡ºï¿½’ðŸ It was so nice to be on the team with you guys! You made it so special and I loved the atmosphere these past days:)

Qualified for the finals in Budapest ðŸ‡ðŸ‡º who’s excited?! #RespectthedripKaren ðŸœ pic.twitter.com/at4MCwzNCt — Sofia Kenin (@SofiaKenin) February 9, 2020

Kenin was also given that the two players are supported each other during this weekend : “When I lost this match very tight (lost 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 against Jelena Ostapenko, ed.), she saw that I was quite demoralised, it made me feel better. She told me, “You know, you just win a Grand Slam, everything is going well, don’t worry”. When she lost (lost 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(4) in the face Anastasija Sevastova, editor’s note), we just wished good luck, but after our victory, she was super happy for us. We Ca close. We became friends“.