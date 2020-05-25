WTA – The Biopic Venus and Serena : Will Smith will play Richard Williams #Williams #Venus #Serena #USA #Cinema #WillSmith

It is a feature film that will be streaming the tennis fans in the dark rooms. Directed by the American Reinaldo Marcus Green, “King Richard“is announced for the end of November. Will Smith interpret the role of Richard Williamsthe father of Come and Serenain a film that will retrace the path and the evolution of the two superstars of women’s tennis. With a total of 44 titles Grand Slam to the two of them, she deserved that one traces their biography.

The biopic will begin in the 80s, when the two players were still young at the time they were making their first steps on the tennis courts Compton, sensitive area of the suburb of Los Angeles. You will be able to follow a brilliant career, but also the difficulties traversed by the family Williams in his ascent to the heights. The film will focus also, and more importantly, on the personality of Richard Williamscharacter controversial, and often criticized over the years. Wins, racism, trials, fights… many of the themes in this project that looks promising.

Interviewed by Sports Illustrated, Will Smith has shared his thoughts about Serena. “It represents the fulfillment of the impossible. It should not exist… If you look at the facts, it is impossible to make a Serena Williams from the ingredients with which Serena and Venus have been made. In sum, it is a symbol of hope.“The actor is full of praise about champions. According to rumors, the shooting would have already started in California.