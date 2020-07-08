WWE 2K battleground is going to do the show in September

2K it will be the launch of a new fighting game quite different from its title track, which is running out of steam these last 2 years. What are the developers Know Interactive the launch into the fray and immediately recognize the nice graphics of dads NBA Playgrounds.

Of the characters in cartoon style, of the interactive environments and special moves sprinkled with bursts of light, this is what awaits us. The publisher has already announced that 70 fighters, among the most famous. The Undertaker, Yokozuna, Rick Flair for the oldest Ronda Rousey, Randy Orton and John Cena for the most recent. “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson or even the sadly gone French Andre The Giant it will also be of the party.

Eight different rings will be available in the output, each with different interactions. We can also see in the trailer, with the presence of alligators ! You will understand this title is going to be more fun and it’s going to take much less seriously than the WWE 2K usual.

A Deluxe version will be available, giving access to other skins for The Rock, Ronda Rousey and Steve Austin, as well as the personal bonus Edge. The last will be also offered if you pre-order the game.

Be ready for a fight in the back, the game will arrive on September 18 on Xbox One.