WWE 2K battleground : release date, list and official cover – News

To make us wait until the arrival of a likely sequel of WWE 2K20, 2K Games offers players discover the WWE 2K battleground, the version humorous saga is a mixed bag. Today, the new title of the fathers of the first two of the NBA’s playgrounds is a release date, a full cast and a jacket official.

In fact, now, in the WWE 2K battleground that is expected for the September 18, on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadiums. The latter with capacity for 8 different rings, including the interactive elements of the absurd as caimans, as well as four game modes, Campaign, Exhibition, the King of the Battlefield,and in Tournaments. Of course, except for the Campaign mode, the different modes will also be well playable online than in local.

WWE 2K battleground also had the opportunity of this announcement, to reveal that the title will benefit from an editor of levels and characters, as well as a complete list consists of more than 70 combatants, and that, as soon as the output. Also, to give an idea of this list, the title of Saber Interactive unveils its new official cover. In addition to Steve Austin or Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, the official cover of the game WWE 2K battleground available below reveals other superstars in the world of wrestling, such as John Cena, the Undertaker, Yokozuna, or even Ronda Rousey. Know Interactive also adds that the title will offer regular free updates to expand once more in this list is already complete.

The first part of the roster of the WWE 2K battleground The Rock

Steve Austin

Ronda Rousey

Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre

Charlotte Flair

Becky Lynch

Asuka

Daniel Bryan

Kofi Kingston

Randy Orton

Andre the Giant

The undertaker

Humanity

Shawn Michaels

Yokozuna

A Sergeant Slaughter

John Cena

Nikki Bella

Sasha Banks

Braun Strowman

The Devil Bray Wyatt

Big Show

Samoa Joe

Kalisto

Edge (Bonus pre-order)

Finally, the WWE 2K Battle fields are offered in addition to your standard edition, a Digital edition Deluxe includes the hunting of Edge and 1100 bonus Gold Bucks, the game’s currency. Thanks to the Digital edition of Luxury, players will be able to unlock instantly different versions of Steve Austin, The Rock and Ronda Rousey. It is also important to note that all pre-orders of the game, the Edge will be offered.

WWE 2K battleground : The new arcade fighting game 2K

