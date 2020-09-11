WWE 2k17– PS3 Game Download For Free





On June 15, 2016, WWE revealed that at E3 2016, the very first lineup expose would certainly be revealed at 2K’s cubicle by picture musician Rob Schamberger.[8] At the occasion, John Cena, The Ultimate Warrior, and also Sasha Banks were the very first 3 names disclosed.[9] On July 26, 2016, IGN revealed that the McMahon family members will be usable personalities, which will certainly consist of Stephanie McMahon, Shane McMahon, and also Vince McMahon.[10][11] On August 2, 2016, IGN revealed the lineup would certainly be disclosed every Tuesday for 5 weeks, in addition to in-game video clips and also screenshots, ending on August 30.[12][13] On August 10, the WWE 2K authorities website launched a minigame that contained identifying the revealed super stars of the WWE 2K17 video game on an image of Brock Lesnar’sSuplex City The video game disclosed a lineup of 136 super stars containing existing super stars, tales and also NXT super stars.[14] 2K later on disclosed that there would certainly be greater than 11 additional DLC usable super stars. WWE 2K17 marks the computer game launching of 26 super stars.

Download Now