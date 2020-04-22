WWE lance Drake Maverick, Heath Slater, Gallows and Anderson, more – Betanews.fr

Shortly after a press release announcing the dismissals, the WWE has revealed the first series of wrestlers that have been fired. “The WWE has accepted the output of Drake Maverick (James Curtin), Curt Hawkins (Brian Myers), Karl Anderson (Chad Allegra), EC3 (Michael Hutter) and Iol Rush (Lionel Green), ” said the company in a press release. “We wish them the best of luck in their future projects. “During a conference call announcing the cuts Wednesday, Vince McMahon would have told the staff that he would be informed of his status with the company by SMS.

Maverick has joined the WWE in 2017 after a successful stroke in Impact Wrestling as Rockstar Spud. Maverick has been director of the Authors of Bread and general manager, 205 Live, and to quarrel with R-Truth for the title 24/7. Maverick had to recently take part in a tournament to crown the championship interim NXT Cruiserweight tonight, but this probably does not happen now, because the emissions of the WWE are now broadcast live. EC3 is another former talent of Impact Wrestling, but unlike Maverick, EC3 has failed to grow since he left NXT and joined the main list of the WWE in 2019. Leo Rush, who was recently the title NXT Cruiserweight, had just returned from a hiatus with the company. would be due to the “heat backstage” in the locker room.

Curt Hawkins who was recently part of the Raw Tag Team Champions with Zack Ryder, spent a long part of his career as a jobber, but has found traction in making a scenario in 2017, with a sequence of defeat of several years leading to the support of the fans and to his reunion with Ryder (who was previously a partner at Hawkins as a lackey for Edge) to win the titles. Karl Anderson is perhaps the most confusing of the outputs. As a member of the team of the club The Tag with Luke Gallows, Anderson has always been involved in a stable with the popular AJ Styles. Anderson has recently participated in the match Boneyard at WrestleMania 36.

New names would have been cut, but not advertised by the WWE

In addition to the outputs announced by the WWE, other talent, including the talents of the behind the scenes begin to speak of their own outputs. Hurricane Helms implied he has been released on Twitter. Journalist John Pollock has I was told this both Eric Young and Luke Gallows have been released. Sean Ross Sapp has added Heath Slater to the list. Martin Bentley adds Lance Storm, Fit Finlayand Mike Rotunda (IRS) also. Finlay has done a lot of work in the formation of the superstars and women of the WWE, helping to enable the “Revolution of women,” often touted by the company. Rotunda, in addition to being a WWE legend, is the father of Bray Wyattone of the best stars of the WWE.

The cuts are a change in direction for the WWE, which has maintained as many of the wrestlers under contract as possible in recent years due to a large influx of money from saudi Arabia and the contracts of television, combined with a fear of competition from companies like AEW . However, the outbreak of coronavirus, which has put an end to the live sporting events with the crowd, has changed the landscape of the business, even if the WWE continues to operate with live entertainment in buildings that are empty due to the special status of “essential” granted by the State of Florida. Vince McMahon also joined a club very special created by President Donald Trump to understand how to restart the american economy. More names will probably be revealed throughout the day because the WWE is not over yet, so stay tuned.

The publication WWE Releases Drake Maverick, Heath Slater, Gallows and Anderson, More appeared first on Bleeding Cool News And Rumors.