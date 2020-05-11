X AE-12, Kulture, Stormi… The first names of babies the most WTF stars

Have a star name is already not easy to wear… so Imagine when the first name is not ! Determined to detach itself from the other, more and more celebrities are full of imagination when it comes to finding a first name to their children. This is the case of several members of the family Kardashian-Jenner, either the children of Kim K, Kylie Jenner, or even Khloe Kardashian. But it’s also about the children of many actors, singers, and even stars of the reality tv French ! Here’s a top 20 first names of the children of the stars the most unusual. Good luck to them !

X AE-12, the son of Elon Musk (owner of Tesla) and the singer Grimes

X AE A-12 : X, the unknown variable. AE, the spelling of elvish Ai which means love and/or artificial intelligence. A-12 = a precursor to the SR-17, which is the favorite plane of the couple.