X-Men 3 on TMC : the first rejuvenation digital saw at the cinema – Actus Ciné

If the technique of rejuvenation digital screen is more common at the cinema, X-Men the last stand is one of the first to have realized it. (Re)see tonight on TMC.

Robert Downey Jr in Civil War, Kurt Russell in The Guardians of the Galaxy 2, or, more recently, Will Smith in a Gemini Man… the rajeunissements digital screen are more aware. This technique of facelift CGI, which allows you to give a youthful look to a.e actor/trice, is controlled by the special effects company Lola VFX who works a lot with the Disney studios/Marvel. Their first feat of arms dates back to 2006, in the third part of the saga X-Men : the last stand.

It is not necessary to wait a long time before you see the scene in question, which is at the very beginning of the film, when Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Magneto (Ian McKellen) visiting a residential suburb to meet up with a young mutant : Jean Grey, the Dark Phoenix, which will be at the center of this third installment. Flashback forces, the technical teams have made the choice to rejuvenate the faces of the two actors. We’ll let you discover the result below :

20th Century Fox

Of course, technique has improved since then, to arrive at results that are sometimes impressive (as in ‘ The Irishman), but the first effect was the most honorable. To achieve this, the teams Lola VFX have used images and photos of the two actors, to observe the movement of the face, the reproduce by computer and simulate a rejuvenation. Great art !

The best rajeunissements digital screen :