X-Men : a hidden detail in a film that reveals a secret on the Mystical

The screenwriter Simon Kinberg, author of the very good “X-Men : Days of Future Past”, has to let go to believe amazing on the character with the most mysterious of the saga – Mystic.

The character of Mystic – Raven to the intimate – is without a doubt the most complex of X-Men. Very popular with the fans, this mutant shapeshifter the epidermis blue and reptilian became the enemy Xavier and his cronies. An animosity that did not exist at the origin and which follows the evolution in the prequels to the trilogy Bryan Singer. It becomes, therefore, the lieutenant Magneto, spy ruthless efficiency lethal. Raven is presented in the last feature-length films such as the foster sister Charles, a thing which does not exist in the comics.

It is first the actress Rebecca Romijn, who slips into the skin of the Mystic. In the recent tetralogythe mutant is camped as a child by the adorable Morgan Lily. Its appearance adult is one of the talented Jennifer Lawrence, whose game liked it very much to the spectators.

Family history

These different interpreters add to the fact that Mystic falls the enigma. Nothing is known about his pastone , not even his biological parents. But the writer of Days of Future Past, Simon Kinberg, recently revealed a very nice easter egg to IGN. Thus, during a scene in which the mutant infiltrates Traks Industries, it falls on several files consisting of photos autopsies of mutants.

Among them, Azazelintroduced in the second wave of films initiated by Matthew Vaughn in 2011. In The Beginningthe mutant belongs to the Club of the Damned. He takes part in the famous battle on a beach on the coast of Cuba, leading to the explosion of the relationship Xavier/Magneto. In the second installment, we therefore understand that it is one of the first victims of the terrible Bolivar Trask. The character is played by Jason Flemyng, seen particularly in Snatch and Layer Cake.

It is so Mystical that includes the first the death of Azazel and can only retain a few tears. What she ignores, it is that the deceased is in fact his sire ! Information that the writer has dropped with relish.

We, we know that it is his father, but, she will never know.

This revelation may surpriseto the extent that it is not at all exploited in the first pane. In the comics, the two characters share a love storywhich Nightcrawler would be – according to countless theories fans of X-Men – the fruit.