X-Men : a new release date for The New Mutants – Actus Ciné

After many changes of dates, the spin-off of the saga X-Men, New Mutants is now announced in the us theatrical to August 28, 2020.

After having been postponed several times (the film was originally scheduled for April 4, 2018) and have been a victim of the coronavirus (the feature film was announced on 1 April 2020), The New mutants should come out in the us theatrical on the 28th of August next.

Directed by Josh Boon, the spin-off of the saga X-Men adapted the comic-book namesake follows young mutants deemed dangerous – to themselves and to others. They are then held against their will in the division secret of a mysterious psychiatric hospital. Hunted by a supernatural power, their fears, the more terrifying will become a reality.

Led by Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga and Alice Braga, the film that mixes SF and horror does – contrary to what had been announced – not undergone reshoots. In an interview with the magazine Entertainment Weeklythe director explains : “Everyone says that we did the reshoots, but this is not the case. I’ll tell you something : if there had been no amalgamation (editor’s note : between the studio Twentieth Century Fox and Disney), I’m sure we would have made the reshoots, as is the case for all the films of this genre“. In the wake of his declaration, Josh Boone was also clarified that the age of the actors were one of the reasons why the reshoots were impossible. “Everyone has aged !”