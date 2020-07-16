X-Men : James Cameron, Charlize Theron, Michael Jackson… the saga might have been very different – News Movie

Twenty years after the release of the first X-Mena part of the team celebrated the revolutionary aspect of the first film of super-heroes modern.

Hard to imagine today that at one time, not so long ago, the super-hero had not the habit of taking the box-office hostage, as is the case since the advent of the MCU. At its inception at the end of years 90, X-Men is absolutely innovative in the superhero adapted comic book until then – Blade not included were the totems or DC Comics, Batman and Superman, or Marvel with Captain America. The group of mutants will therefore help to register Marvel in the landscape of international film.

Paving the way for other large masses super-heroic (cuckoo Avengers and other Justice League), X-Men is also become a franchise iconic, with a dozen feature films (counting the particular case Logan). So well, that we forget sometimes that the film could have been much different.

Mystical, devastated at the idea of taking a shot of old

20 years ago, not to offer a budget too large for a “small” film of super-heroes. While the latest adventures of Avengers have benefited from a huge budget of more than $ 350 million, the directors of X-Men have had to “settle” for a whopping $ 75 million (they raised nearly $ 300 million in global box office).

In this regard, Famke Janssen, the interpreter of Jean Grey has detailed micro of Observethe way in which this budget is closely monitored, has affected the evolving of a shooting hybrid, between war machine and amateurism :

“We were doing something quite new with the X-Men. It was an interesting experience because even if we were doing a very big film, at the time, we didn’t feel it. We gave an account some days when we were going to shoot on these huge platters that had required a lot of time. But the way in which the scenario was developed, the changes that have continued during the filming and the way in which we made a bit of a vacuum… It just seemed to be different.”

Famke Janssen, propelled on a set of amateurs ?

It must be said that such a meeting of vigilantes aliens without the presence of a charismatic figure in the juvenile (in the image of the headliners DC) could seem a risky bet at the time. Observe recalled that as early as the 80s, a project scenario could not be imaged when the studios Orion Pictures have been close to bankruptcy (the first time, they were then bought by MGM in the 90s).

Later, when they resold their rights, Stan Lee and Chris Claremont have attempted to sponsor their own adaptation, under the aegis of the box production of James Cameron and director Kathryn Bigelow (still the only woman to have received the Oscar for best director). Finally, it is Bryan Singer (Public Enemy, The Usual Suspectshas been chosen to make a movie based on the screenplay by David Hayter.

Patrick Stewart, delighted to be in a wheelchair

This is not the only attempt of casting missed elsewhere. Producer Ralph Winter told Observe that before the shooting, he received constantly calls from different Hollywood stars who would have liked to become of the mutants in turn :

“I have a lot of fond memories of the people who called me to be included in the film. Michael Jackson was a fan of comics and he wanted to be Charles Xavier. Shaquille O’neal came to the office once, he wanted to play Forge, who was not in the film. […] Each day, I was surprised by the head that landed. Like, I’ve found Mariah Carey sitting in my office, who wanted to talk to Bryan to get the role of Storm or something. It is always so shocking.”

The King of Pop and the diva in the X-Men ? The movie would have been very different, for sure. Initially, the director wanted that Charlize Theron played the phoenix Jean Grey, after her appearance in My friend Joe, or in The devil’s advocate. According to Observe, it would be even went to Canada to convince her to join the team, before the actress south african refuses to finally play the mutant.

Before True Blood, Anna Paquin was full of malice

Finally, the casting team has selected a group of actors, more discreet, among which a theatre actor australian (Hugh Jackman), a James Bond girl Dutch (Famke Janssen) and a child-actress oscar winner, and still not out of adolescence (Anna Paquin).

During its first broadcast, X-Men was a resounding success, allowing the development of the universe, super-heroic, such as we know them today. At this time, eight of the films of the franchise are available on the platform, Disney+, the first including. If you do not have a subscription, but you can’t skip content on the universe of the X-Men, you can still find our review of the film founder as well as our ranking of the films of the saga, from the worst to the best.

And so it is that the X-Men are entered in the History