Xenoblade Chronicles 2, understood in Japan as Xenoblade 2 (ゼノブレイド2, Zenobureido 2), is a role-playing computer game released by Nintendo as well as created by Monolith Soft for the Nintendo Switch console. The video game was revealed throughout the Nintendo Switch Presentation 2017 on January 12th. The video game will certainly be launched in 2017 in Japan, North America as well as Europe.

