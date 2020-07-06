Xiaomi launches a smart toilet bowl that adjusts the height and the lava people

The platform Youpin of Xiaomi has often been the theatre of particular projects on the part of the chinese society, and also the most recent news reported by Gizmochina is part of this perspective. The asian giant has launched a toilet smart is equipped with a lifting technology proprietary.

What does it say that? That the water can be adjusted depending on the height of those who use it. This system makes sure that even children with 90 cm tall can use the bathroom without having to use extra objects, but also solves the problem of the posture that in the long run, could result in damage to the back.

Inside there is the technology soft-washing, which cleans gently the affected areas. with bubbles of water, and then carry out the drying with jets of hot air. There is also a remote control through which you can control all the settings, and thel clamshell cover lifts automatically when someone approaches and closes when you move away. The seat is also obviously heated, which is especially useful in the winter months.

Jenner XS Fully Automatic Flip Integrated Smart Toilet is already available for purchase in different options, at a price of 665 us Dollars for the one with the tablet, manual and 806 Dollars for the Pro version.

All the details, including video and photos, are available at this address.