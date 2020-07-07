Xiaomi Mi Band 4 returns on offer from Unieuro among the discounts of the 7 July 2020

Back, between the discounts of the day today to Unieuro, the Xiaomi Mi Band 4. The bracelet for the fitness of the chinese society can be brought home for a price of 14% which is lower than the list price.

Specifically, Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 is available at 29,90 Euro, 5,09 Euro less from 34,99 Euro imposed by the manufacturer, for a savings of 14%. Interesting aspect to underline is that Unieuro also guarantees home delivery free of charge and pick them up in-store at no cost, by choosing the nearest Store from the locator on the web site.

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 includes a AMOLED screen 0.95-inchbut the dish is without a doubt the battery that a single charge provides 20 days of autonomy. Is not present the GPS, while we find the heart rate monitor which is particularly useful during training sessions to monitor the heartbeat and to measure the level of fatigue, and calories burned. The smart band is compatible with all smartphones, both iOS and Android versions 9.0 and 4.4 to the following ones.

It is also possible to add the support “Smile Service” that includes coverage from accidental damage for 12 months for the price of 19,99 Euro.