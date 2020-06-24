Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T, iPhone Xr and Amazfit GTR on offer from Unieuro today

Unieuro today offers a series of very attractive offers on the products of electronics and computer science, in the context of the discounts of the day, as it is known, will be available until 23:59. In the list we find Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T, but also the iPhone Xr and Amazfit GTR.

Amazfit GTR, with case 47mm, brown leather strap and AMOLED screen from a 1.39 inches, is available at 129,90 Eurofor a saving of 20 Euro (or 13%) compared to the 149,90 Euro list. The smartwatch also includes the GPS satellite, the intelligent notification mode and multisport.

As we said just above, can be purchased at a reduced price also Xiaomi Redmi Notes 8Tthe smartphone of the chinese company with 4 gigabytes of RAM and 64 gigabytes of storage. The device is available to 169,90 €26% less from the 229,90 Euros, in the colors blue and black.

Among the most interesting, however, we point out also that on iPhone Xr with 256 gigabytes of memory, which can be purchased at 729 €for a saving of 18% from 899 Euro price list Apple.

