Xiaomi Redmi Notes 8T and Huawei Band 4 between the discounts of today from Unieuro

Among the the discounts are now thoroughly Unieuro we find interesting offers on a smartphone Xiaomi and a smartband Huawei, which can be purchased at reduced prices compared to those on the list, let’s see what it is.

Xiaomi Redmi Notes 8Tspecifically, it is available to 169,90 €for a savings of 26% compared to the previous 229,90 Euro list. The device includes with 4 gigabytes of RAM and 64 gigabytes of internal memory and is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon processor 665, to which you add a screen of 6.3 inches. In addition, it also has the slot for the dual SIM and a 4000 mAh battery.

In discount we also find Huawei Band 4the smartband from Huawei with screen 0.96 inch color, which is a companion worthy of note for the tracking of sports activities. It is devoid of GPS, however, while the heart rate monitor for the heartbeat and historic training. Also interesting is the official figure for the lifespan of the battery, which is guaranteed for nine days with a single charge. The price proposed by Unieuro is 29,90 Euro14% less than 34,90 Euro list, for a saving of 5 Euro.

Unieuro provides home delivery free and pick-up in store at no cost.